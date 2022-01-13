ZEN MATHE: Inside the reign of Bain

The first report from the Zondo commission into state capture, released on January 4, shines a light on the reign of global management consulting firm Bain & Co at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The findings are damning: the report details how Bain worked hand in hand with the then Sars commissioner Tom Moyane and former president Jacob Zuma to systemically and deliberately dismantle the country’s revenue service. It’s paramount that Bain is now held to account for the damage it’s done.

For years, Sars was considered a model state institution with a reputation for excellence and efficiency — an exemplary institution whose impressive revenue collection funded vital public spending by the state, and garnered the revenue service global recognition.

The Zondo report adds to our understanding of how this vital institution was targeted as part of state capture. It concludes that Bain, Moyane and Zuma jointly conceptualised and co-ordinated an agenda to restructure and seize Sars long before Moyane was installed as commissioner. Evidence of this in the report — relying heavily on the testimony of whistle-blower and former Bain partner Athol Williams — includes details from about 17 meetings that allegedly took place between Zuma and Bain SA’s then managing partner Vittorio Massone between 2012 and 2014. As the commission points out, this means Bain met with Zuma on average every six weeks for two years.

The Zondo commission found evidence of collusion between Bain and Moyane in the awarding of a contract to Bain for consulting work at Sars. Importantly, the report says there was no need to contract the consulting firm in the first place, and this appointment was used to justify and then implement the changes that enabled the capture of Sars.