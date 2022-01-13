State suspends input vouchers cushioning subsistence farmers
Over 55,000 smallholder farmers will be affected by the withdrawal as the government probes challenges in the system
13 January 2022 - 15:41
UPDATED 13 January 2022 - 18:28
The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development has suspended with immediate effect the use of vouchers, affecting more than 55,000 subsistence farmers as problems with suppliers and pricing cause bottlenecks.
An estimated R1bn was ring-fenced by the government to issue the production input coupons, capped at R9,000 per voucher on a seasonal basis as part of the Smallholder Farmer Disaster Relief Fund...
