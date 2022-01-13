National State suspends input vouchers cushioning subsistence farmers Over 55,000 smallholder farmers will be affected by the withdrawal as the government probes challenges in the system B L Premium

The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development has suspended with immediate effect the use of vouchers, affecting more than 55,000 subsistence farmers as problems with suppliers and pricing cause bottlenecks.

An estimated R1bn was ring-fenced by the government to issue the production input coupons, capped at R9,000 per voucher on a seasonal basis as part of the Smallholder Farmer Disaster Relief Fund...