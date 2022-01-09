National / Health Health department gears up for booster shot bustle B L Premium

The health department is bracing for an influx of people wanting to get Covid-19 booster shots as it looks to combine vaccine services with mainstream health-care centres such as clinics and hospitals, after an almost lockdown-free festive holiday.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) in 2021 decided the country would remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 throughout the festive season, citing modest hospitalisations as the country passed the peak of the fourth wave that was driven by the quicker spreading omicron variant...