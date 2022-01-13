Why SA is bracing for 2% growth this year
If last year represented SA’s rebound from the Covid crisis, 2022 is more likely to represent the hangover. Economists expect another tumultuous year, unless economic reform gains momentum
13 January 2022 - 05:00
As countries around the world begin to unwind supportive fiscal and monetary policies, 2022 will be the first proper year of economic normalisation after the onset of the Covid pandemic, assuming no nasty new variants emerge.
While global growth is likely to cool by about a percentage point as a result compared with the rapid bounce-back in 2021, average consensus forecasts remain robust at 3.9% for developed countries and 5% for emerging markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now