Why SA is bracing for 2% growth this year If last year represented SA's rebound from the Covid crisis, 2022 is more likely to represent the hangover. Economists expect another tumultuous year, unless economic reform gains momentum

As countries around the world begin to unwind supportive fiscal and monetary policies, 2022 will be the first proper year of economic normalisation after the onset of the Covid pandemic, assuming no nasty new variants emerge.

While global growth is likely to cool by about a percentage point as a result compared with the rapid bounce-back in 2021, average consensus forecasts remain robust at 3.9% for developed countries and 5% for emerging markets...