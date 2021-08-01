Sasol pipeline sale may hold opportunity for SA gas
Two government entities wielding greatest power on the Mozambique pipeline company board could have positive implications for the industry
01 August 2021 - 15:25
Sasol’s sale of a stake in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company (Rompco) pipeline, which transports gas from Mozambique to SA, may mark a lost majority share in the strategic asset for the synthetic fuels producer, but it could also present opportunities for the local gas industry if the pipeline owners play their cards right.
The 865km pipeline stretches from Sasol’s Pande and Temane offshore gas fields in southern Mozambique and over the border to deliver the natural gas to Sasol’s operations in Secunda. Other transmission pipelines go on to deliver the same gas to a number of industrial users in SA such as Consol and ArcelorMittalSA, to name a few...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now