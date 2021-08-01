Companies / Energy Sasol pipeline sale may hold opportunity for SA gas Two government entities wielding greatest power on the Mozambique pipeline company board could have positive implications for the industry BL PREMIUM

Sasol’s sale of a stake in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company (Rompco) pipeline, which transports gas from Mozambique to SA, may mark a lost majority share in the strategic asset for the synthetic fuels producer, but it could also present opportunities for the local gas industry if the pipeline owners play their cards right.

The 865km pipeline stretches from Sasol’s Pande and Temane offshore gas fields in southern Mozambique and over the border to deliver the natural gas to Sasol’s operations in Secunda. Other transmission pipelines go on to deliver the same gas to a number of industrial users in SA such as Consol and ArcelorMittalSA, to name a few...