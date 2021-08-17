Nersa pledges to modernise and speed up processes
Projects up to 100MW will need to register with Nersa but not apply for a full licence
17 August 2021 - 16:47
The National Energy Regulator of SA has committed to upgrading its “archaic” administrative processes to speed up registration of private entities wishing to generate electricity, which is likely to see increased demand following last week’s government reforms to the electricity market.
Last week, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe gazetted changes to schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which will exempt “distributed generators” — those who produce electricity for their own use or for sale — of up to 100MW from applying for a licence...
