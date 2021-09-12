Sanlam foresight pays virus claims
New accounting standards for life assurers have also opened a debate about how much they can carry by way of pandemic reserves
12 September 2021 - 00:29
Its competitors have had to set aside billions of rands in extra provisions to help them pay out on Covid-related death claims, but Sanlam said this week it did not need to go that route - thanks in part to a pandemic reserve it had set aside long before the world knew of Covid.
Sanlam, which is SA's largest life assurer, increased headline earnings by 3% to R4bn for the six months to end-June, during which it paid out R8bn in mortality claims. Cumulatively it has paid out R22bn since the beginning of 2020...
