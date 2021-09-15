Companies / Financial Services Life insurance industry remains in good health, despite high Covid-19 claims The Association of Savings and Investment SA says life insurers’ half-year statistics show the industry is in a strong position to pay claims B L Premium

The life insurance industry remains well capitalised and in a strong position to pay claims arising from Covid-19-related deaths, the association representing the savings and investment industry said on Wednesday.

The Association of Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), which represents most asset managers, collective investment scheme management companies, linked investment service providers, multi-managers and life insurance companies, reached this conclusion on the basis of the half-year statistics of life insurers that belong to the association...