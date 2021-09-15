Life insurance industry remains in good health, despite high Covid-19 claims
The Association of Savings and Investment SA says life insurers’ half-year statistics show the industry is in a strong position to pay claims
15 September 2021 - 11:43
The life insurance industry remains well capitalised and in a strong position to pay claims arising from Covid-19-related deaths, the association representing the savings and investment industry said on Wednesday.
The Association of Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), which represents most asset managers, collective investment scheme management companies, linked investment service providers, multi-managers and life insurance companies, reached this conclusion on the basis of the half-year statistics of life insurers that belong to the association...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now