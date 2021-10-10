National Cosatu urges government to enact ‘whole recovery plan’ Blockages to investment should be removed and broken SOEs fixed, trade union federation says B L Premium

Cosatu has criticised its key ally the ANC, which it is campaigning for ahead of the municipal elections, for dragging its feet in implementing the economic reconstruction and recovery plan to address the country’s dire socioeconomic challenges.

The plan was unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2020. It is anchored on an expanded public employment programme, a R1-trillion infrastructure effort mostly leveraged from the private sector, a pledge to accelerate energy generation, and many structural economic reforms...