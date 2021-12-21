National UK extradition trial of fraud accused Michael Lomas adjourned until May Lomas’s legal team requested the adjournment on behalf of the former Tubular Construction Projects director on the grounds of his medical condition B L Premium

A London magistrate’s court has adjourned until May the extradition trial of former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas who is wanted in SA on fraud and corruption charges.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) — the entity within the National Prosecuting Authority charged with bringing high profile corruption cases to court — has been in discussion for months with UK authorities about the case which emanated from the R745m payment that Eskom made to Tubular Construction Projects for work done on the Kusile power station. Escalation of costs exposed Eskom to R1.4bn. Eskom claims that overpayments were made to the company of which Lomas was a former director...