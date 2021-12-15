National Eskom unlocks land in power stations for renewable energy development The plan is to leverage Eskom ‘assets’ to expedite generation capacity by independent power producers and thus add new capacity to the system B L Premium

Eskom will make part of the 36,000ha of land it owns in Mpumalanga available to independent power producers who take advantage of the 100MW licensing threshold announced by government previously, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said Wednesday.

This would give them ready access to the transmission grid. He hopes to have more clarity on this by February next year...