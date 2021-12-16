National Business hails moves to free up Eskom land Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom will make some of its land in Mpumalanga available to independent power producers B L Premium

Organised business has come out in strong support of Eskom’s initiative to lease some of its land in Mpumalanga to large independent power producer projects.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced at a media briefing on Wednesday that Eskom will make part of the 36,000ha it owns in Mpumalanga available to independent power producers who take advantage of the 100MW licensing threshold announced by the government previously. This would give them ready access to the transmission grid. He hopes to have more clarity on this by February...