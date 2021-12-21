PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A year of noise and choices lies ahead
21 December 2021 - 13:05
SA has a habit of slowing down into major political events. Time seems to almost stand still. We saw it this past year with the municipal elections. In 2019, with the national elections, we even saw a sharp slowdown in the pace at which the government spent money before the election — something most other emerging markets (that generally see spending speed up into political event) would think bizarre.
The whole of the coming year is going to be internal-ANC-navel-gazing madness as one event stretches to the next inexorably towards the elective conference and the (non-event?) re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa...
