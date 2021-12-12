National

Protesters removed from state memorial for former president FW de Klerk

Demonstrators from the Abdullah Haron Foundation gathered in song, holding up placards at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town

12 December 2021 - 14:44 Nonkululeko Njilo
Police react to Abdullah Haron Foundation demonstrators outside the Groote Kerk in Cape Town ahead of the state memorial service of the late statesman, FW de Klerk on Sunday
Image: Esa Alexander

The state memorial service of former president FW De Klerk got off to a shaky start on Sunday as a handful of protesters attempted to disrupt the service which they said was a painful reminder.

The demonstrators from the Abdullah Haron Foundation gathered in song, holding up placards at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town despite the area being cordoned off and a heavy police presence.

“We want justice for apartheid victims”, “No sympathy, no justice for apartheid’s victims’ families” read placards carried by the demonstrators.

They were immediately removed by law enforcement agencies.

Before being removed, Cassiem Khan from the Imam Haron Foundation told TimesLIVE that he wanted justice for all apartheid victims.

Speaking to the SABC, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the protesters were entitled to express their views.

“We may have many views with regards to what De Klerk stood for. I am a black person who was affected by that. I worked in the mining industry. That is a debate we are going to have for many years.

“But logic, history and truth will not forgive us for denying the fact that he made an announcement that led to the turn of events in the country which led to the outcome of the constitution. On the basis of this, we are all living together as a single family in this country.

“To those who are marching, who are reminded of a pain, it is correct not to forget the pain, but it also correct to acknowledge the fact that the constitution he participated in its production constitutes a course of healing ...” 

