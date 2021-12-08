National Durban metro outlines plans to ensure the safety of festive season tourists City is also looking to influx of holidaymakers to recoup some of the estimated R20bn losses it suffered during the July riots and looting B L Premium

The Durban metro says it has implemented a “watertight” plan to ensure the safety of hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers who are expected to descend on the city and its beaches for the festive season.

Phillip Sithole, eThekwini municipality’s head of economic development and planning, said the city is expecting 702,000 visitors and direct spend of as much as R1.14bn, which would boost the city’s GDP by R2.86bn and add about 6,000 jobs. ..