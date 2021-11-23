IFP about-turn with ANC leaves KZN in precarious position
Election and swearing in of eThekwini mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip will take place on Wednesday
23 November 2021 - 20:28
The collapse in the IFP’s collaborative arrangement with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, came as no surprise to some. And as the IFP swing towards the DA, EFF and other smaller parties in the province grows, there is concern that an ANC loss in the eThekwini municipality is imminent.
The ANC’s poor showing in the metro and in the province is largely attributed to factionalism in the party, with supporters of former president Jacob Zuma butting heads with those of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. The loss of the metro on Wednesday could make the divisions flare up further as both sides blame each other...
