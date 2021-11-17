National Critical water shortages hit Durban and surrounding areas A shaft pump failure at Inanda Dam is the cause of the water shortage and could take up to five weeks to fix B L Premium

There is no quick solution in sight for tens of thousands of Durban residents in the central, south and north of the city, who face weeks of critical water shortages affecting businesses, essential services, schools and residents in areas spanning the metro.

Bulk water supplier Umgeni Water confirmed on Tuesday that a shaft pump failure at Inanda Dam was the cause of the water shortage and could take up to five weeks to fix...