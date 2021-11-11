RAY HARTLEY: De Klerk was a leader at war with his history

FW De Klerk leaves a divided and contested legacy. To many South Africans he is the last white leader of the apartheid state who changed tack to save his image as the struggle closed in on the old order.

To traditional Afrikaner nationalists, he is the “verraaier” who sold out the cause of racial separation and capitulated to the ANC.

Finally, to pragmatists — a minority in today’s feverish political discourse — De Klerk turned away from the straitjacket of his past and did the right thing when asked to make a rational decision about the future of his country.

Facing mounting global pressure, a rapidly growing internal protest movement, the effects of economic sanctions and declining support for conscription among young white South Africans, De Klerk faced a choice: dig in and fight to the bitter end with diminishing resources and in the face of international opprobrium or accept that it was time to dismantle the apartheid edifice.

De Klerk surprised his fellow National Party leaders, the nation and the world when he firmly chose the latter course and announced the unbanning of the ANC and SACP and the release of Nelson Mandela on February 2 1990.

The words which he uttered, coming as they did after a decade of state of emergencies and a repression-dominated strategy under the leadership of his predecessor, PW Botha, were unexpected and stunned the nation with their lack of ambiguity and clarity:

“Only a negotiated understanding among the representative leaders of the entire population is able to ensure lasting peace.

“The alternative is growing violence, tension and conflict. That is unacceptable and in nobody’s interest. The wellbeing of all in this country is linked inextricably to the ability of the leaders to come to terms with one another on a new dispensation. No-one can escape this simple truth.

“On its part, the government will accord the process of negotiation the highest priority. The aim is a totally new and just constitutional dispensation in which every inhabitant will enjoy equal rights, treatment and opportunity in every sphere of endeavour — constitutional, social and economic.”

It was a decision which was vehemently opposed inside the party, particularly by the defence minister, Magnus Malan and other “securocrats”, who were De Klerk’s bitter enemies. But De Klerk had made a calculated gamble that most South Africans — black and white — would back him, isolating the extremists on both sides and building a new political middle ground.

He hoped, somewhat unrealistically given his party’s history of minority rule and the vicious repression of the 1980s, that there was a political future for the National Party as a new centrist force drawing together support from the homelands and members of the Coloured and Indian communities who had bought into the tricameral parliament — a vision that he would rope in Tim Bell, later of Bell Pottinger fame, to conjure.