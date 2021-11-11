Companies / Financial Services Q&A: SA and Nigeria are Luno’s two biggest markets, but the US beckons in 2022 More than 45% of 1-million customers added since June are based in Africa B L Premium

Luno, the popular crypto platform, was founded by four South Africans — Marcus Swanepoel, Timothy Stranex, Carel van Wyk and Francois Paul. The company, which was incorporated in Singapore in 2012 and launched the following year, now has offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Singapore, Sydney, Lagos, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur catering to more than 9-million users worldwide.

Thanks to a recent $700m capital raise by its parent, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Luno also plans to launch in the US in 2022. GM for Africa, Marius Reitz, chatted to Business Day about the company’s rapid growth in Africa, the role of regulation and why the platform has never been hacked...