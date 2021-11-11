Q&A: SA and Nigeria are Luno’s two biggest markets, but the US beckons in 2022
More than 45% of 1-million customers added since June are based in Africa
11 November 2021 - 17:56
Luno, the popular crypto platform, was founded by four South Africans — Marcus Swanepoel, Timothy Stranex, Carel van Wyk and Francois Paul. The company, which was incorporated in Singapore in 2012 and launched the following year, now has offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Singapore, Sydney, Lagos, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur catering to more than 9-million users worldwide.
Thanks to a recent $700m capital raise by its parent, Digital Currency Group (DCG), Luno also plans to launch in the US in 2022. GM for Africa, Marius Reitz, chatted to Business Day about the company’s rapid growth in Africa, the role of regulation and why the platform has never been hacked...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now