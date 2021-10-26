NEWS ANALYSIS
Ramaphoria still the major dynamic at play in ANC’s election chances
26 October 2021 - 18:24
The ANC — the party of liberation, unchallenged for 27 years — is at a critical point in its long and mostly illustrious history. The realities of governing have found the party deeply wanting as both corrupt and inept.
The trendline of its support is downward, and should it fall below 50% in the total national proportional representation count after the local government election, this trend will probably accelerate...
