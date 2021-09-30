Companies / Healthcare Ascendis could be poised for ‘strategic pivot’ to go private B L Premium

Ascendis Health, whose restructuring costs almost rivalled its R303m market value in its year to end-June, looks set to get a nod from shareholders on Monday on a deal from lenders that will probably result in it going private, and possibly ceasing to exist.

Shareholders must decide on a restructuring plan that will result in the group giving up its most profitable assets, leaving it with three businesses in SA: its local consumer brands business, which includes brands such as Solal; its pharmaceutical business; and parts of its medical device business...