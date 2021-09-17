Parole case in the spotlight after top court dismisses Zuma’s rescission application
After the Constitutional Court ruling, the former president will now face legal onslaughts over the validity of his medical parole
17 September 2021 - 15:22
Now that the top court has dismissed Jacob Zuma's rescission application, the former president will next face legal onslaughts over the validity of his medical parole, which the prisons department announced on September 5.
