PROFILE: Arthur Fraser — a convenient sleuth
Zuma’s incarceration threatened to torpedo the ANC’s election hopes in KZN — but the party knew who it could call on to save the day
With enough skeletons in his cupboard to fill a graveyard, Arthur Fraser is the perfect political hostage. Last week, in an SABC interview, he admitted responsibility for Jacob Zuma’s medical parole get-out-of-jail card.
Fraser’s history makes him an ideal candidate to be a fall guy, as in this case...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.