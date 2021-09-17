ConCourt stands by its decision to send Zuma to jail
Unclear what the decision means for Zuma who has already been released on medical payroll
17 September 2021 - 10:38
The Constitutional Court has upheld its decision to sentence former president Jacob Zuma’s 15-month jail term for being found in contempt of SAs apex court for his refusal to testify on state capture.
Zuma has served only two months of his jail term before he was granted medical parole earlier in September. Though he has already been released from jail, he remains in an unknown private hospital, pending discharge from his doctors...
