Kendal outage heaps pressure on tight power system
The incident comes as the utility and its ageing and ill-maintained power plants perpetually struggle to meet SA’s electricity demand
12 September 2021 - 17:19
The risk of load-shedding has increased as three generation units at Kendal power station were taken offline after a transformer caught fire.
In the early hours of Saturday Kendal Power Station’s Unit 1 tripped due to a failure of the generator transformer...
