Kendal outage heaps pressure on tight power system

The incident comes as the utility and its ageing and ill-maintained power plants perpetually struggle to meet SA’s electricity demand

12 September 2021 - 17:19 Lisa Steyn

The risk of load-shedding has increased as three generation units at Kendal power station were taken offline after a transformer caught fire.

In the early hours of Saturday Kendal Power Station’s Unit 1 tripped due to a failure of the generator transformer...

