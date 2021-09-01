NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Eskom reports annual loss of nearly R19bn
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andre de Ruyter about the utility’s full-year results
01 September 2021 - 08:05
Eskom remains in the red. The power utility has posted an annual loss after tax of R18.9bn as its unsustainable debt burden weighs on its finances.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the utility’s full-year results.
