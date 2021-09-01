Companies

WATCH: Eskom reports annual loss of nearly R19bn

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andre de Ruyter about the utility’s full-year results

01 September 2021 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom remains in the red. The power utility has posted an annual loss after tax of R18.9bn as its unsustainable debt burden weighs on its finances.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the utility’s full-year results.

Eskom considers pumping R106bn investment into wind and solar power

The state-owned company envisages spending R61.75bn on wind power and R44.25bn on solar energy by the end of the decade
National
1 day ago

Eskom’s mountain of debt wipes out gains

Debt servicing of R35.9bn erases cash from operations but CEO hails prudent cost savings
National
15 hours ago
