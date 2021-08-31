PODCAST: André de Ruyter’s plan to turn Eskom into a modern power utility

André de Ruyter is the most important businessman in South Africa today. If the Eskom CEO can’t deal with its debt, its notorious inefficiency and the load-shedding problems, the whole country will suffer. And an explosion in Medupi recently.

FM contributor and Stuff editor-in-chief Toby Shapshak is more interested in how De Ruyter plans to turn Eskom into a modern power utility. And yes, solar is in the mix.

Listen below.