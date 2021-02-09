SA’s electoral system set for major overhaul
Reform of the electoral system was prompted by a Constitutional Court ruling on independent candidates
09 February 2021 - 19:08
SA's electoral system is set for a major overhaul, which will not be limited to the Constitutional Court's directive that it allows for independent candidates, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in parliament on Tuesday.
He told parliament’s committee on home affairs that parliament needed to take a “giant leap” and come up with a new electoral system. In a judgment that declared the current electoral law unconstitutional in as far as it does not allow independent candidates to run, the Constitutional Court gave parliament 24 months from its judgment on June 11 2020 to correct this defect. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now