National SA’s electoral system set for major overhaul Reform of the electoral system was prompted by a Constitutional Court ruling on independent candidates BL PREMIUM

SA's electoral system is set for a major overhaul, which will not be limited to the Constitutional Court's directive that it allows for independent candidates, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in parliament on Tuesday.

He told parliament’s committee on home affairs that parliament needed to take a “giant leap” and come up with a new electoral system. In a judgment that declared the current electoral law unconstitutional in as far as it does not allow independent candidates to run, the Constitutional Court gave parliament 24 months from its judgment on June 11 2020 to correct this defect. ..