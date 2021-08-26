National SA’s greenhouse gas emissions up 10% Emissions in three of the four sectors that are reported on, have been on an increasing trend since 2000 BL PREMIUM

SA’s greenhouse gas emissions increased 10% in the 17 years since 2000, according to the latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report, which was published by the department of environment, forestry and fisheries this week.

The report is part of SA’s obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and has been compiled on a regular basis since 2000. The latest report provides data for 2017...