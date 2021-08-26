SA’s greenhouse gas emissions up 10%
Emissions in three of the four sectors that are reported on, have been on an increasing trend since 2000
26 August 2021 - 12:44
SA’s greenhouse gas emissions increased 10% in the 17 years since 2000, according to the latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report, which was published by the department of environment, forestry and fisheries this week.
The report is part of SA’s obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and has been compiled on a regular basis since 2000. The latest report provides data for 2017...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now