Ramaphosa’s climate commission recommends faster decarbonisation
Report asks for faster decommissioning of Eskom coal plants
02 July 2021 - 10:37
The Presidential Climate Commission presented its first report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, recommending that SA decarbonise faster than the government had proposed to mitigate both climate change risk and the prospect of being punished by trading partners, which have warned they will penalise carbon-intensive economies and products in the future.
The faster path will imply a faster decommissioning of Eskom coal-fired power stations than previously planned. It is also dependent on large industrial emitters making mitigation efforts, changes in agricultural and land use policies as well as support from the global finance community...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now