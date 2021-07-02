National Ramaphosa’s climate commission recommends faster decarbonisation Report asks for faster decommissioning of Eskom coal plants BL PREMIUM

The Presidential Climate Commission presented its first report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, recommending that SA decarbonise faster than the government had proposed to mitigate both climate change risk and the prospect of being punished by trading partners, which have warned they will penalise carbon-intensive economies and products in the future.

The faster path will imply a faster decommissioning of Eskom coal-fired power stations than previously planned. It is also dependent on large industrial emitters making mitigation efforts, changes in agricultural and land use policies as well as support from the global finance community...