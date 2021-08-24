National

NEWS LEADER

​WATCH: Can government’s social security fund work?

Alishia Seckam spoke to Gibs professor Adrian Saville about the viability of such a national security fund

24 August 2021 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

The department of social development has published a green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform that proposes that employers and employees pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-run national social security fund.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Gordon Institute of Business Science professor Adrian Saville about the viability of such a fund.

Minister ignored years of talks on social safety net, Nedlac report shows

Business says Lindiwe Zulu’s green paper ignores research and five years of negotiations at Nedlac
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Lesson for the government is clear: the people don’t trust you

Ministers following their own agendas without being overruled during the Zuma era has not been corrected
Opinion
17 hours ago

Treasury steps in to calm raging debate over social safety net

Lindiwe Zulu’s green paper to reform pension savings and the social safety net meets strong pushback
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Lindiwe Zulu’s modus operandi is irresponsibility

The green paper released by Zulu will confirm perceptions of the dysfunctionality of a government that operates in silos
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa wants NPA to investigate Busisiwe ...
National
2.
Minister ignored years of talks on social safety ...
National
3.
Johann Kriegler slams ‘disgraceful but necessary’ ...
National
4.
Finance minister open to Eskom plan for green ...
National
5.
Mchunu denies dismantling Sisulu’s disciplinary ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.