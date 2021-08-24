NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Can government’s social security fund work?
Alishia Seckam spoke to Gibs professor Adrian Saville about the viability of such a national security fund
24 August 2021 - 07:53
The department of social development has published a green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform that proposes that employers and employees pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-run national social security fund.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Gordon Institute of Business Science professor Adrian Saville about the viability of such a fund.
