SOLAR AND WIND
DBSA has $200m to kick-start green self-generation projects
The development bank says projects that are in an advanced stage of planning will be prioritised
04 August 2021 - 17:39
UPDATED 04 August 2021 - 23:18
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) announced on Wednesday that it would put $200m into first-loss funding for companies wishing to build their own solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind generation facilities.
With the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June that companies wanting to establish embedded generation plants of up to 100MW would no longer require a licence, it is anticipated that more enterprises will be keen to do so. Embedded generation is regarded as the quickest way to get more megawatts onto the grid...
