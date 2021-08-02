Eskom in race for green funding
Plan for a just transition is needed in time for COP26 to grab a chunk of concessional financing
02 August 2021 - 05:00
UPDATED 02 August 2021 - 10:46
SA has less than 100 days to get a “just energy transition” plan in place if it is to access the window of opportunity presented by concessional climate financing or lose out to other countries, says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
A just energy transition refers to the movement away from carbon-intensive energy generation towards clean technologies such as solar PV and wind, but done in such a way that communities and workers in the coal economy are not left behind to face misery in ghost towns...
