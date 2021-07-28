UIF sets aside R5.3bn to assist workers and businesses affected by recent unrest
Minister says about 75,000 workers were left stranded by the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
28 July 2021 - 20:07
A total of R5.3bn has been set aside by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to assist thousands of workers and businesses affected by the recent unrest in SA’s economic powerhouses of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the government said on Wednesday.
The funds will be used to extend the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters), which provides income support, and also to assist workers and employers affected by the unrest...
