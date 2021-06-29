National Nedlac weighs support for furloughed workers The UIF, which disbursed R60bn under the Ters scheme in 2020, has enough funds to provide this support over the next two weeks BL PREMIUM

The social partners in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) are thrashing out a plan to provide income support for workers who will be laid off in those economic sectors that will have to close over the next two weeks under level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi announced on Tuesday.

At a media briefing on the latest Covid-19 regulations he said that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which disbursed about R60bn under the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) in supporting workers during the hard lockdown in 2020, had sufficient funds to provide this support over the next two weeks. A meeting of Nedlac is scheduled to take place later this week to discuss the matter...