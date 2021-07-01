National / Labour Business and labour want income support for workers and enterprises during lockdown Business Unity SA wants measures such as the Ters benefits and special relief by financial institutions to be reconsidered BL PREMIUM

Organised business and labour in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) are united in their demand for income support for workers and tax relief for businesses in economic sectors that are closing down during the level 4 lockdown which kicked off on Monday.

On Tuesday, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi said the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which disbursed about R60bn under the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) to support workers during the hard lockdown in 2020, has sufficient funds to provide support over the two weeks...