National Minister admits to state’s ‘inadequate capacity’ over Covid-19 relief funding Thulas Nxesi says payment of Ters benefits by the Unemployment Insurance Fund quickly became a target for fraud and corruption BL PREMIUM

Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi has admitted that Covid-19 exposed the government’s “inadequate capacity” in the disbursement of relief funding meant to support workers and employers during the lockdown.

The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was established by Nxesi in March 2020 to cushion those in formal employment expected to lose their income due to the pandemic...