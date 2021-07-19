HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
Solidarity Fund to seek new funding for rapid humanitarian relief
Emphasis on swift support using vehicle for Covid-19 response, but not pandemic funds
19 July 2021 - 05:10
The Solidarity Fund, which was established by the business sector to provide financial and logistical support for the Covid-19 response, will this week embark on a new fundraising round to provide humanitarian relief to people left without food and medical supplies by the past week’s violence.
Chair of the fund and Wiphold founder Gloria Serobe told Business Day on Sunday the emphasis was to move swiftly to provide support by using a vehicle that was already established and which donors trusted...
