Mayhem sets back recovery
Business counts cost, estimates economic revival will take longer
18 July 2021 - 00:20
As SA began calculating the cost of the week's destruction, organised business warned that the economic recovery has been set back, probably by one to two years.
This week's destruction of malls, shops and supply chains came as SA was still reeling from the economic fallout of a pandemic and lockdowns...
