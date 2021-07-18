Ramaphosa calls for ANC unity in Nelson Mandela memorial speech
The president says the party needs to close ranks and provide leadership after wave of deadly unrest
18 July 2021 - 20:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the governing ANC, which he leads, to be united after the unrest that claimed the lives of at least 200 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration.
He said this was the time the organisation needed to close ranks and provide leadership...
