National Ramaphosa calls for ANC unity in Nelson Mandela memorial speech The president says the party needs to close ranks and provide leadership after wave of deadly unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the governing ANC, which he leads, to be united after the unrest that claimed the lives of at least 200 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration.

He said this was the time the organisation needed to close ranks and provide leadership...