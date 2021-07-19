National Tuesday is D-Day for Jacob Zuma’s latest bid to stall trial Former president’s advocates push back against his video participation in arms deal trial BL PREMIUM

On Tuesday former president Jacob Zuma will learn whether his application to stall the arms deal trial by up to three weeks has succeeded. Judge Piet Koen will rule on Zuma’s application after argument from Zuma’s lawyers and advocate Wim Trengove for the state on Monday.

Zuma is the first accused in the criminal case, in which he has been charged on counts including corruption, fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering. Since his appearance in court in late May, Zuma has begun a 15-month prison term for contempt of court in disregarding a Constitutional Court order...