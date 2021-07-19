Tuesday is D-Day for Jacob Zuma’s latest bid to stall trial
Former president’s advocates push back against his video participation in arms deal trial
19 July 2021 - 19:01
On Tuesday former president Jacob Zuma will learn whether his application to stall the arms deal trial by up to three weeks has succeeded. Judge Piet Koen will rule on Zuma’s application after argument from Zuma’s lawyers and advocate Wim Trengove for the state on Monday.
Zuma is the first accused in the criminal case, in which he has been charged on counts including corruption, fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering. Since his appearance in court in late May, Zuma has begun a 15-month prison term for contempt of court in disregarding a Constitutional Court order...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now