National Over 800 stores looted as retailers warn of food shortages More than 100 stores have been burnt to the ground in the looting and violence that has ripped through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The number of shops looted exceeds 800 and more than 100 had been burnt down by Tuesday evening, according to the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA).

The council is warning that South Africans could run out of food, as trucks cannot deliver goods to stores and retail warehouses have been burnt down...