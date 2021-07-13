Markets JSE muted as SA firms feel pressure of riots and looting Banks and retail stocks have been under pressure as those businesses have been affected by the violence BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning as caution persisted amid riots in the country, while markets are still under pressure as the world battles with the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Banks and retail stocks were under pressure as businesses were affected by the looting that has been taking place in the past few days. Riots and looting have taken place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as protests grew over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma...