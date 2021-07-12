Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms while SA burns Riots and looting have been the order of the day in many areas of the country as protest action grows over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

While the rand lost as much as 2.35% against the dollar in intraday trade, the JSE tracked mostly higher international exchanges, with precious metal miners leading the way while Prosus, Naspers and other rand hedges provided a boost.

Riots and looting have been the order of the day in many areas of the country on Monday as protest action grows over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma was handed a 15-month sentence for contempt by the Constitutional Court, and began serving his time last Wednesday. His lawyers are before the court on Monday in an attempt to overturn its earlier decision...