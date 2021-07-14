Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma, architect of anarchy, should never be pardoned ‘Leaders’ took a hard blow to their legitimacy as looting raged. Meanwhile, contempt for the rule of law flourishes BL PREMIUM

It is time for some hard truths about what is happening in SA today.

Leaders do not sit in meetings, they lead among their followers: If anyone was missing in action over the weekend, and all through Monday, it was police minister Bheki Cele. ..