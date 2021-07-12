National ANC hands names of members fuelling violence to police ANC’s deputy secretary-general says violence that has erupted in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment is a ‘bid to delegitimise leadership’ BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has compiled a list of its members who are suspected ringleaders or involved in the unrest that has erupted across the country following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contemptof court.

Police said on Monday that at least six people have been killed and more than 200 arrested in connection with the protest and looting, which began in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend with protesters calling for Zuma’s release. The violence has since spread to Gauteng and Mpumalanga...