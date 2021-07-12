National

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on public violence

12 July 2021 - 19:45 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa  addresses SA on Monday night after violent scenes in provinces across the country.

He is expected to detail plans to quell the looting and protests. It comes less than 24 hours after he updated  the nation on Covid-19 restrictions.

The cabinet has taken a decision to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of the protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Free Zuma protesters to face off with SANDF

SANDF spokesperson confirms request has been been made for defence force to be deployed
National
9 hours ago

Free Zuma protests lay waste to KwaZulu-Natal

Business and community leaders are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency and deploy the army to restore law and order
National
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa says ANC will forge ahead with renewal as Zuma protests spread

President tells NEC sporadic riots are to be expected after crackdown on corruption and impunity
National
22 hours ago

Violence spreads across SA after Zuma imprisonment

Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape hit by unrest as President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for calm
National
13 hours ago
