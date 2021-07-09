National POLITICIAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH CORRUPTION Magashule vows to clear his name, says he adores Zuma In a televised interview the ANC’s suspended secretary-general said he carries the ‘stigma of corruption’ and was being judged when not found guilty BL PREMIUM

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has vowed to go all the way to the Constitutional Court to clear himself of corruption charges, and said he will “forever adore” former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Friday after the high court dismissed his application to set aside his suspension from the ANC, Magashule stressed that he had not been found guilty of any offence and wanted to clear his name in court. ..