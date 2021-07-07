MIDNIGHT DEADLINE NEARS
Bheki Cele arrives in KZN hours before Zuma arrest deadline
Former president’s lawyers are contemplating a last-ditch effort to stymie Zuma’s imminent arrest, sources tell Business Day
07 July 2021 - 19:29
Minister of police Bheki Cele and the SAPS commissioner Gen. Khehla Sitole say they will proceed with the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma within hours, as they have not received a reply from the Constitutional Court to a letter sent on Monday.
The letter reported police would “hold all actions” on arresting Zuma pending clarity from the apex court and directions from the acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, but Cele said in a televised interview on Tuesday night that police had “no choice” but to comply with the week-old order to arrest Zuma, regardless of a reply to his letter...
