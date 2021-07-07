Police minister may face charges if he does not arrest Zuma by midnight
Jacob Zuma's freedom hangs in the balance as clock ticks on his warrant of arrest
07 July 2021 - 05:10
The clock is ticking on the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma and if he is not arrested by midnight on Wednesday, police minister Bheki Cele and SA Police Service boss Khehla Sitole could themselves face charges of being in contempt of an order of SA’s apex court.
Last week, the Constitutional Court’s full bench was unanimous Zuma was guilty of the crime of contempt, and the majority sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for flouting its order that he obey summonses and testify at the state capture inquiry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now