National Police minister may face charges if he does not arrest Zuma by midnight Jacob Zuma's freedom hangs in the balance as clock ticks on his warrant of arrest BL PREMIUM

The clock is ticking on the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma and if he is not arrested by midnight on Wednesday, police minister Bheki Cele and SA Police Service boss Khehla Sitole could themselves face charges of being in contempt of an order of SA’s apex court.

Last week, the Constitutional Court’s full bench was unanimous Zuma was guilty of the crime of contempt, and the majority sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for flouting its order that he obey summonses and testify at the state capture inquiry...